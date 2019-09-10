TIFF Day 5 roundup: Ford v Ferrari gets standing ovation; Daniel Radcliffe walks red carpet for Guns Akimbo premiere

Ford v Ferrari, directed by James Mangold, premiered Monday (9 September) at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), unveiling a big, swaggering throwback movie, a studio-made crowd-pleaser led by a pair of in-form movie stars in Christian Bale and Matt Damon.

The film dramatises the Ford Motor Co.’s drive to dethrone the reigning power of international racing, Ferrari, at the 1966 Les Mans, the classic 24-hour endurance race. Damon plays automotive designer Carroll Shelby; Bale plays the headstrong driver Ken Miles. It’s a movie about obsession and drive, in which Shelby and Miles are often chafing at the constricting corporate dictates of Ford.

LOVED #FORDvFERRARI, an adrenaline-fueled masterclass in filmmaking from James Mangold. I could have watched Christian Bale ham it up as Ken Miles all day. Drives like a beast, this one. So good#TIFF19 pic.twitter.com/9GN5K0BgPh — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) September 10, 2019

Standing ovation at the #TIFF19 premiere of #FORDvFERRARI. Outstanding story, acting from Matt Damon and Christian Bale, and great direction from James Mangold. pic.twitter.com/5uT27bGihw — Andy Howell (@d_a_howell) September 10, 2019

FORD V FERRARI feels like an instant classic. @mikeryan and I will watch this movie on cable 137 times. (This is a high honor.) — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) September 10, 2019

Ford v. Ferrari is close to a perfect movie. James Mangold’s masterpiece, and given his body of work that’s a lofty achievement. Gripping into the last lap. Some of the best racing committed to film. I’d watch it on a loop for 24 hours. #TIFF19 — Joe Utichi (@joeutichi) September 10, 2019

FORD V. FERRARI is one for the car fans: the back-and-forth between Damon and Bale is so fun to watch, Letts is wonderful as grumpy old Ford II, the racing — and there’s so much of it — is white hot. worth seeing for the roaring engines alone. dads are gonna love this #TIFF19 — Emma Stefansky (@stefabsky) September 10, 2019

FORD V FERRARI made me realize I have no idea how a car works or really what an engine is — Richard Lawson (@rilaws) September 10, 2019

It won’t hit theaters until 15 November, but it’s already drawn strong reviews and been drafted into this fall’s awards season after first debuting at the Telluride Film Festival last week. For Damon, such talk is too early, especially for a movie made with the intention of reaching a mass audience.

“I read the script and I thought it was a crowd-pleasing movie in all the right ways — like a movie that people would want to go see,” said Damon. “That’s what we made. It’s just a great underdog story.”

(Also read - Ford Vs Ferrari reaction round-up: Twitter lauds Christian Bale, Matt Damon; says film is 'pure excellence')

Oscar-winning actress Allison Janney talks about her career and new film Bad Education

In a conversation moderated by Alicia Malone, Allison Janney spoke about her journey in films, her work in shows like Mom with Anna Farris and her new project, Bad Education. Directed by Cory Finley, the film premiered at TIFF on Monday. Bad Education also stars Hugh Jackman, Ray Romano and Geraldine Viswanathan.

On becoming an actor: “I did not think I was going to have a real career in acting. I knew I was good but I didn’t fit in to the business side of it. It was hard for me to pound the pavement.” pic.twitter.com/Z6tgekYUfX — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) September 9, 2019

On why she fought hard to be in DROP DEAD GORGEOUS: “I loved the script, I loved the mockumentary style, I just thought it’d be a lot of fun.” pic.twitter.com/eQMZ6PKZ2w — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) September 9, 2019

Janney loved JUNO because her character was “not the typical stepmother,” and adores her co-star Ellen Page, “she is one smart cookie, a smart, cool cucumber. I always appreciate being around her.” pic.twitter.com/jYgiSpw9Pb — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) September 9, 2019

On MOM: “I’m proud of the show and the stories we tell. People come up to me on the street and tell their stories. It’s a great thing.” pic.twitter.com/Da1QFGYbkb — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) September 9, 2019

Desert One

Barbara Kopple used archival footage to showcase the rescue mission to free hostages during the 1979 Iranian revolution. The director discussed the process that went into the making of the documentar, among other things on Monday.

.@BarbaraKopple’s DESERT ONE draws on the real stories of the mission’s rescuers: “I really wanted talk to them and let [their] emotions come out. Let the feelings come out.” #TIFF19 pic.twitter.com/wlNWzOt95y — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) September 9, 2019

For DESERT ONE, @BarbaraKopple personally interviewed President Jimmy Carter to uncover a new understanding of what took place. #TIFF19 pic.twitter.com/bju7rN56aw — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) September 9, 2019

Guns Akimbo

Daniel Radcliffe attended the world premiere of his film, written and directed by Jason Lei Howden. The film also stars Samara Weaving, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Ned Dennehy and Rhys Darby. The story follows a video game developer played by Radcliffe, who becomes a contestant in "an illegally streamed death match."

Daniel Radcliffe at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival - "Guns Akimbo" Premiere pic.twitter.com/foBy49PF8r — Daniel Radcliffe HQ (@danradcliffehq) September 10, 2019

samara weaving at tiff premiere for guns akimbo ✨ pic.twitter.com/MlkfjyoOj3 — Olwethu (@parkchanwookss) September 10, 2019

@JasonLeiHowden The problem I have now is that Guns Akimbo is soooo terrific that I want to be Miles for Halloween and nobody would get it yet. Thanks for the film anyway and for signing my ticket after! — Skyler Queen SORTA at TIFF (@SkylerQueen91) September 10, 2019

GUNS AKIMBO FUCKS! Like Running Man for the livestream era, with non-stop over the top action action. Reminded me of Detention in a good way. Samara Weaving gives her best audition for the next Terminator and Daniek Radcliffe completely sells the hobo look. #TIFF19 — Rafael Motamayor @ TIFF (@RafaelMotamayor) September 10, 2019

GUNS AKIMBO was pure, drug-filled, bloody fun. There are no words to describe any of this. It’s a HECK of an experience. #TIFF19 pic.twitter.com/u4ygGvg8WQ — HATM @ TIFF (@HATMcast) September 10, 2019

The Hollywood Reporter wrote, "The ingredients for an engagingly ridiculous action pic are here, but the pacing's all wrong."

The Laundromat

Antonio Banderas, Meryl Streep and Gary Oldman were present at the North American premiere of The Laundromat. The comedy, directed by Steven Sodenbergh, had its world premiere at Venice Film Festival on 1 September.

Gary Oldman, Antonio Banderas and Meryl Streep at the TIFF premiere of the Laundromat #TIFF19 pic.twitter.com/SXd7w2adn5 — Jamie Bell (@mjamiebell) September 9, 2019

(Also read - The Laundromat early reactions: Meryl Streep-Gary Oldman comedy's 'slapdash narrative doesn't always click')

Joker

Joker, which won director Todd Phillips a Golden Lion Award at the recently concluded Venice Film Festival, also premiered at TIFF. The standalone film follows Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) and his descent into madness.

Joker director Todd Phillips -2019 Toronto International Film Festival - "Joker" Premiere - Red Carpet #TIFF pic.twitter.com/FerWWAJIf5 — (@ArthurFleck___) September 10, 2019

Zazie Beetz on the Red Carpet for Joker Movie #TIFF pic.twitter.com/dcs2nz49IA — (@ArthurFleck___) September 10, 2019

Joaquin Phoenix attending 2019 Toronto International Film Festival - "Joker" Premiere - Red Carpet

September 9, 2019 #TIFF #JokerMovie pic.twitter.com/qAnhuZJ4N5 — (@ArthurFleck___) September 10, 2019

(Also read - Joker early reactions: Joaquin Phoenix shines in 'Todd Phillips' grippingly atmospheric supervillain origin story')

(With inputs from Agencies)

Updated Date: Sep 10, 2019 12:40:33 IST