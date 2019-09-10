You are here:

TIFF Day 5 roundup: Ford v Ferrari gets standing ovation; Daniel Radcliffe walks red carpet for Guns Akimbo premiere

FP Staff

Sep 10, 2019 12:40:33 IST

Ford v Ferrari, directed by James Mangold, premiered Monday (9 September) at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), unveiling a big, swaggering throwback movie, a studio-made crowd-pleaser led by a pair of in-form movie stars in Christian Bale and Matt Damon.

The film dramatises the Ford Motor Co.’s drive to dethrone the reigning power of international racing, Ferrari, at the 1966 Les Mans, the classic 24-hour endurance race. Damon plays automotive designer Carroll Shelby; Bale plays the headstrong driver Ken Miles. It’s a movie about obsession and drive, in which Shelby and Miles are often chafing at the constricting corporate dictates of Ford.

It won’t hit theaters until 15 November, but it’s already drawn strong reviews and been drafted into this fall’s awards season after first debuting at the Telluride Film Festival last week. For Damon, such talk is too early, especially for a movie made with the intention of reaching a mass audience.

“I read the script and I thought it was a crowd-pleasing movie in all the right ways — like a movie that people would want to go see,” said Damon. “That’s what we made. It’s just a great underdog story.”

Oscar-winning actress Allison Janney talks about her career and new film Bad Education

In a conversation moderated by Alicia Malone, Allison Janney spoke about her journey in films, her work in shows like Mom with Anna Farris and her new project, Bad Education. Directed by Cory Finley, the film premiered at TIFF on Monday. Bad Education also stars Hugh Jackman, Ray Romano and Geraldine Viswanathan.

Desert One

Barbara Kopple used archival footage to showcase the rescue mission to free hostages during the 1979 Iranian revolution. The director discussed the process that went into the making of the documentar, among other things on Monday.

Guns Akimbo

Daniel Radcliffe attended the world premiere of his film, written and directed by Jason Lei Howden. The film also stars Samara Weaving, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Ned Dennehy and Rhys Darby. The story follows a video game developer played by Radcliffe, who becomes a contestant in "an illegally streamed death match."

The Hollywood Reporter wrote, "The ingredients for an engagingly ridiculous action pic are here, but the pacing's all wrong."

The Laundromat

Antonio Banderas, Meryl Streep and Gary Oldman were present at the North American premiere of The Laundromat. The comedy, directed by Steven Sodenbergh, had its world premiere at Venice Film Festival on 1 September.

Joker

Joker, which won director Todd Phillips a Golden Lion Award at the recently concluded Venice Film Festival, also premiered at TIFF. The standalone film follows Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) and his descent into madness.

Updated Date: Sep 10, 2019 12:40:33 IST

