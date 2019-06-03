Ford vs Ferrari trailer: Christian Bale, Matt Damon unite to engineer a revolutionary race car in biographical drama

The first official trailer of the highly-anticipated Ford vs Ferrari has been dropped. The film, helmed by Logan and Walk the Line filmmaker James Mangold, is based on the true story a group of maverick American engineers, led by automotive visionary Carroll Shelby to build a car that could defeat Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans World Championship in France.

The cast comprises Academy Award-winning actors Christian Bale and Matt Damon, along with Caitriona Balfe, Noah Jupe, Tracy Letts and Jon Bernthal.

Set in 1966, the trailer introduces Carroll Shelby (Damon), who is tasked by Henry Ford II to make a Ford car capable of disarming Ferrari's undisputed hegemony at Le Mans endurance race. Along the British driver Ken Miles (Bale), the duo set out to build the iconic Ford GT40.

The first official poster was unveiled on 31 May

Check out the new poster for #FORDvFERRARI and tune in to Game 2 of the NBA Finals on @ABCNetwork Sunday night for the worldwide trailer debut! pic.twitter.com/FpLWEBsdDF — FORD v FERRARI (@FordvFerrari) May 31, 2019

The film is scheduled to hit theatres on 15 November.

The film, based on the endurance race, has been in the works at 20th Century Fox for a while and was initially supposed to star Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt. However, that casting did not materialise.

Watch the trailer here

