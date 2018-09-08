Aamir on working with Amitabh in Thugs of Hindostan: A fanboy moment for me as I could not remember my lines

One of the major reasons behind the growing anticipation surrounding Thugs of Hindostan is its stellar ensemble cast, including Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan. Despite having been a part of over 50 films in a career spanning 30 years, Aamir Khan admitted to have been tongue-tied and nervous in front of Amitabh Bachchan.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Aamir opened up about the experience of working with the megastar in the initial days of Thugs of Hindostan's rehearsal. "I have been a huge fan of Mr Bachchan all along. During the first day of rehearsals, when we were sitting and reading scenes together, it was a fanboy moment for me. I couldn't speak properly or remember my lines, and I was all over the place."

Amitabh Bachchan too praised his co-actor, calling him a "great star". In an earlier interview with Press Trust of India, Amitabh was quoted as saying, "Aamir can be termed great, not me. I have enjoyed his performances and his films."

Thugs Of Hindostan is a Yash Raj Films production, which will be helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, who directed Aamir in Dhoom: 3. The star-studded mega project also includes Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

It is scheduled to hit theatres on 7 November.

Updated Date: Sep 08, 2018 16:53 PM