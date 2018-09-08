You are here:

Aamir on working with Amitabh in Thugs of Hindostan: A fanboy moment for me as I could not remember my lines

FP Staff

Sep,08 2018 16:53:59 IST

One of the major reasons behind the growing anticipation surrounding Thugs of Hindostan is its stellar ensemble cast, including Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan. Despite having been a part of over 50 films in a career spanning 30 years, Aamir Khan admitted to have been tongue-tied and nervous in front of Amitabh Bachchan.

File picture: Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan

In an interview with Mid-Day, Aamir opened up about the experience of working with the megastar in the initial days of Thugs of Hindostan's rehearsal. "I have been a huge fan of Mr Bachchan all along. During the first day of rehearsals, when we were sitting and reading scenes together, it was a fanboy moment for me. I couldn't speak properly or remember my lines, and I was all over the place."

Amitabh Bachchan too praised his co-actor, calling him a "great star". In an earlier interview with Press Trust of India, Amitabh was quoted as saying, "Aamir can be termed great, not me. I have enjoyed his performances and his films."

Thugs Of Hindostan is a Yash Raj Films production, which will be helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, who directed Aamir in Dhoom: 3. The star-studded mega project also includes Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

It is scheduled to hit theatres on 7 November.

Updated Date: Sep 08, 2018 16:53 PM

