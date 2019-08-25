The Zoya Factor teaser: Sonam Kapoor's character is a 'good luck charm'; trailer to be out on 27 August

After releasing a motion poster for the film, The Zoya Factor, the makers have now released promotional videos with Zoya (Sonam Kapoor's) character.

The promo sees Mahabharata actor Pankaj Dheer advertising 'Zoya Kavach' and narrating how it helped him bring fortune in his life. He insists that if viewers are unwilling to buy his story, they must try it by themselves by purchasing the 'kavach' (A huge pendant with Sonam Kapoor's face, dressed as Goddess Durga). He also adds that the pendant exudes ‘good luck rays’ at the speed of 600 mbps. The sarcastic presentation is a resemblance to long television ads which sell devices that are purported to make your troubles disappear.

The Zoya Factor trailer will release on 27 August.

Check out the promos here

Mere successful hone ke peeche koi raaz nahi hai! Yeh toh bas Zoya Kavach ka jaadu hai.

Aap bhi call karke book kijiye apna good luck! Trailer out on August 27. #TheZoyaFactorhttps://t.co/IXUkEEig4p@dulQuer #AbhishekSharma @Pooja__Shetty @aartims @foxstarhindi @ad_labsfilms — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) August 25, 2019

The Zoya Kavach is here exuding good luck rays at the speed of 600mbps. Book this kavach NOW! You’ll see it work in mysterious ways. Trailer out on August 27.#TheZoyaFactorhttps://t.co/8oIWiVw9ia@dulQuer #AbhishekSharma @Pooja__Shetty @aartims @foxstarhindi @ad_labsfilms — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) August 24, 2019

The Zoya Factor is set on novelist Anuja Chauhan's book of the same name.

In the film, Sonam will be seen playing the role of an advertising agency executive, while Dulquer will be seen playing Nikhil Khoda, the captain of the Indian cricket team. While the rest of the country and players of the team consider Zoya their lucky mascot, Nikhil is sceptical of her. What starts as a cold war turns into a romance soon. The film also features Sonam's uncle Sanjay Kapoor and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles.

Sonam’s last film, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga received critical acclaim for breaking barriers and bringing a story of same-sex love to the screens. Dulquer, on the other hand, made his Bollywood debut last year with Karwaan, which also starred Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar.

The Zoya Factor is slated to release on 20 September.

Updated Date: Aug 25, 2019 16:36:14 IST