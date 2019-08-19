Sonam Kapoor on abrogation of Article 370: 'Better to be quiet as this too shall pass'

Sonam Kapoor recently shared her views on the ongoing Kashmir situation, following the revocation of Article 35A and Article 370 announced on 5 August. The actress said that the issue was "complicated" and she did not have a complete understanding of it owing to "contrary news everywhere." She said she had not visited the valley ever since the unrest but hoped for peace.

"It’s heartbreaking to see where the situation has landed right now but I am very patriotic. So for me now, it’s better to keep quiet and let this pass because even this too shall pass. Our country was one country, like, 70 years ago and the fact that there is so much divisive politics at play is really heartbreaking," said Sonam.

Here is the video of the actress' interview.

The Kashmir situation on the Indian-administered side continues to divide people, including in Bollywood. Actress Sonam Kapoor has been speaking to us about it and says it's upsetting because of her family's links to the region. pic.twitter.com/Uz5Leujiaz — BBC Asian Network (@bbcasiannetwork) August 15, 2019

Sonam went on to say that her family has its roots in Pakistan and she is of Sindhi and Peshawari descent. The actress also addressed the ban on Indian films in Pakistan, saying that she has a lot of fans from the region. She said that Neerja, for which she won a National Award, was never screened in Pakistan.

Sonam's views were criticised by many on social media.

While some criticised her superficial understanding of the ongoing issue, some dug up an old photograph of her father Anil Kapoor with Dawood Ibrahim.

Sonam, just saw bits of your BBC interview. My advise, shut up and don't speak about matters you have no knowledge of. You sounded like a moron. Pity, people do bit of acting and become Miss Knowall. BBC guys must be laughing behind your back. U were a bakra for them. — Devesh Misra (@deveshmisra2) August 18, 2019

So wait. Sonam Kapoor got bashed by BJP as well for her comments on BBC? HAHAHAH. FGS. — Clive (@vanillawallah) August 19, 2019

I love the fact she is saying she isn’t going to speak on it and yet @sonamakapoor is, her upset lies with the fact her films aren’t being shown in Pakistan, yet did Bollywood speak when there put a ban on Pakistani artist being able to go to Bollywood to act in their movies ?? — BUSHRAH MALIK (@bushrahmalik) August 15, 2019

I really want to know why a platform like BBC would want to ask Sonam Kapoor this question of all the people who are relevant to this issue. — Priyanka Paul (@artwhoring) August 18, 2019

The actress responded to the backlash in a tweet, saying that her statement was being misinterpreted.

Guys please calm down.. and get a life. Twisting, misinterpreting and understanding what you want from what someone has to say isn’t a reflection on the person who says it but on you. So self reflect and see who you are and hopefully get a job. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) August 19, 2019

The revocation of Article 370 made Jammu and Kashmir a Union Territory with legislature, and not a state. Ladakh was also declared a Union Territory but without legislation. Following the announcement, many Bollywood actors including Anupam Kher, Dia Mirza and Kangana Ranaut had tweeted in favour of the decision.

Updated Date: Aug 19, 2019 15:16:20 IST