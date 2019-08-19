You are here:

Sonam Kapoor on abrogation of Article 370: 'Better to be quiet as this too shall pass'

FP Staff

Aug 19, 2019 14:32:25 IST

Sonam Kapoor recently shared her views on the ongoing Kashmir situation, following the revocation of Article 35A and Article 370 announced on 5 August. The actress said that the issue was "complicated" and she did not have a complete understanding of it owing to "contrary news everywhere." She said she had not visited the valley ever since the unrest but hoped for peace.

"It’s heartbreaking to see where the situation has landed right now but I am very patriotic. So for me now, it’s better to keep quiet and let this pass because even this too shall pass. Our country was one country, like, 70 years ago and the fact that there is so much divisive politics at play is really heartbreaking," said Sonam.

Here is the video of the actress' interview.

Sonam went on to say that her family has its roots in Pakistan and she is of Sindhi and Peshawari descent. The actress also addressed the ban on Indian films in Pakistan, saying that she has a lot of fans from the region. She said that Neerja, for which she won a National Award, was never screened in Pakistan.

Sonam's views were criticised by many on social media.

While some criticised her superficial understanding of the ongoing issue, some dug up an old photograph of her father Anil Kapoor with Dawood Ibrahim.

The actress responded to the backlash in a tweet, saying that her statement was being misinterpreted.

The revocation of Article 370 made Jammu and Kashmir a Union Territory with legislature, and not a state. Ladakh was also declared a Union Territory but without legislation. Following the announcement, many Bollywood actors including Anupam Kher, Dia Mirza and Kangana Ranaut had tweeted in favour of the decision.

Updated Date: Aug 19, 2019 15:16:20 IST

