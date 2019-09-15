The Zoya Factor stars Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan open up on nepotism in Indian film industry

During the promotional tour of The Zoya Factor Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan were asked about their views on nepotism in the film industry, according to DNA. Sonam is Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor's daughter while Dulquer's father is Malayalam superstar Mammootty.

Responding to a question asking whether actors coming from a film background have an upper hand in the industry, Sonam said, "I thinl coming from a film background is a privilege and a responsibility. I am very grateful for the family I come from. I think our fathers have worked very hard to give us everything that they can."

She was also of the view that most people used the word nepotism without knowing its meaning.

Dulquer also agreed with Sonam and said that "whole world that comes off as negative, where it sounds like we are some lazy kids who don't to work." He said his family is not involved in the films he takes up, nor do they offer to get him roles.

In an appearance on Arbaaz Khan's talk show Pinch, Sonam had said that "people have misunderstood it or are using the word for their own benefit, to put other people down."

Sonam will be seen as an advertising executive Zoya Solanki, who ends up being a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team lead by Dulquer's Nikhil Khoda. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film is based on Anuja Chauhan's 2008 bestselling novel of the same name. Sanjay Kapoor and Angad Bedi are also part of the cast.

The Zoya Factor is produced by Fox Star Studios, Pooja Shetty, and Aarti Shetty. The film is slated to hit the big screens on 20 September and will release alongside Sanjay Dutt's Prassthanam and Sunny Deol's directorial Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass.

Updated Date: Sep 15, 2019 10:55:48 IST