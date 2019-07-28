The Zoya Factor: Sonam Kapoor wishes co-star Dulquer Salmaan on birthday, shares new still from film

Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja took to social media to wish her The Zoya Factor co-star Dulquer Salmaan on his birthday. Dulquer, who made his Bollywood debut with Karwaan in 2018, turned 33 on 28 July (Sunday). He is also known for his roles in South Indian films like O Kadhal Kanmani, Bangalore Days, Charlie and Mahanati among others.

Sonam will be seen as Zoya Singh Solanki, an advertising executive, while Dulquer will play Nikhil Khoda, the captain of the Indian cricket team.

Here is the Instagram post.

The film, directed by Abhishek Sharma, is based on Anuja Chauhan's best-selling novel of the same name.

The Zoya Factor tells the tale of a Rajput girl Zoya (Sonam), who meets the Indian Cricket Team through her job as an executive in an advertising agency and ends up becoming a lucky charm for the team in the 2011 Cricket World Cup. Zoya was born at the moment when India lifted the 1983 World Cup. While the rest of the country and players of the team consider Zoya their lucky mascot, Nikhil (Dulquer) is skeptical of her. What starts as a cold war turns into a romance soon.

The film, bankrolled by Fox Star Studios and Adlabs Films, also stars Angad Bedi and Sanjay Kapoor in supporting roles.

The Zoya Factor was initially scheduled to release in theatres on on 14 June, but will now release on 20 September. Before the June release date, the film was going to hit theatres on 5 April. It will now clash with the Vidyut Jammwal-starrer Commando 3 and the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Jhund,

Updated Date: Jul 28, 2019 16:57:21 IST