Commando 3, featuring Vidyut Jammwal, Adah Sharma, Gulshan Devaiah, to release on 20 September

Vidyut Jammwal-starrer Commando 3 will release on 20 September. The third instalment of the quintessential Bollywood action series Commando will be directed by Aditya Datt, who recently helmed the web-series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone.

The news was confirmed by noted film trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The shoot for the film kicked off in London in July last year. Also featuring Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar and Gulshan Devaiah, Commando 3 is backed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

Vidyut Jammwal in #Commando3... Costars Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar and Gulshan Devaiah... Third instalment in #Commando series is directed by Aditya Datt... Vipul Amrutlal Shah production... Reliance Entertainment presentation... 20 Sept 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/rflrkrPk7B — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 4, 2019

Talking about his preparation for the third part, Vidyut told Indo Asian News Service, "When we did Commando 2, I had great responsibility on my shoulders to create the action sequences that were not similar to the first part… I choreographed everything from a different perspective. So whatever, we will do... has to raise the bar in action for sure."

The Commando series was introduced in 2011 with Commando: A One Man Army. The second part Commando 2: The Black Money Trail, came out in 2017.

Jammwal was last see in Ajay Devgn's 2017 blockbuster Baadshaho, in which he played the villain.

Updated Date: Mar 04, 2019 11:56:23 IST