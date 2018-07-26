Angad Bedi joins Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan in film adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's The Zoya Factor

Soorma actor Angad Bedi joins Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan in the screen adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's bestselling novel The Zoya Factor.

Mumbai Mirror reports that Angad will be essaying the role of the captain of the Indian cricket team who is eventually replaced by Dulquer's character in the film.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, The Zoya Factor tells the tale of a Rajput girl Zoya Solanki (Sonam), who meets the Indian Cricket Team through her job as an executive in an advertising agency and ends up becoming a lucky charm for the team in the 2010 Cricket World Cup. Zoya was born at the moment when India lifted the 1983 World Cup.

Abhishek had previously remarked how cricket woven into a "rom-com and touching on superstition and luck" makes for "an amazing book for a screen adaptation". "The book has many layers, characters and tracks. Sonam is our Zoya Singh Solanki, an advertising agency executive. She was the first person that came to my mind as she's as bubbly as Zoya. Dulquer will play Nikhil Khoda, the captain of the Indian Cricket Team in the film. It's always great to work with Adlabs Films," he said in a statement.

The Zoya Factor is slated to release on 5 April, 2019.

Updated Date: Jul 26, 2018 12:44 PM