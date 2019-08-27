The Zoya Factor: Sonam Kapoor announces trailer to now release on 29 August through new motion poster

The trailer of Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan's The Zoya Factor will be released on 29 August, the actress shares with a quirky motion poster. Earlier slated to arrive on 27 August, the decision to postpone the release of the trailer is apparently based on astrology.

Sonam announces the news on Twitter, writing that there won't be a "fault in their stars" on the day. The reason cited by the makers seems to be a promotional gimmick. In a run-up to the announcement, Sonam replies to several tweets from astrologers, numerologists, and 'vastu' specialists suggesting her to change the release date from 27 to 29.

Based on Anuja Chauhan's bestselling novel of the same name, The Zoya Factor follows a protagonist who is considered a "good luck charm."

Check out the announcement and the motion poster here

Here are some of Sonam's tweets responding to numerologists

It’s just my luck, I stumbled upon a tweet about a luckier day for #TheZoyaFactor trailer launch. Lady luck for a reason! https://t.co/aoSyxMTGCg — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) August 27, 2019

Is it just me or 29th is actually giving me good vibes. https://t.co/ha2P6T1gRa — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) August 27, 2019

Why wait for a good day when you can have the best served to you on a platter. https://t.co/tEfVyJlXmN — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) August 27, 2019

When you think you can’t get any luckier! https://t.co/lXFrPp416s — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) August 27, 2019

In the film, Sonam will be seen in the role of an advertising agency executive, while Dulquer will be seen playing Nikhil Khoda, the captain of the Indian cricket team. While the rest of the country and players of the team consider Zoya their lucky mascot, Nikhil is skeptical of her. What starts as a cold war turns into a romance soon. The film also features Sonam's uncle Sanjay Kapoor and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles.

The makers recently unveiled a quirky teaser from the film. The promo saw Mahabharata actor Pankaj Dheer advertising 'Zoya Kavach', and narrating how it helped him bring fortune in his life. He insisted that if viewers are unwilling to buy his story, they must try it by themselves by purchasing the 'kavach' (A huge pendant with Sonam Kapoor's face, dressed as Goddess Durga). He also added that the pendant exudes ‘good luck rays’ at the speed of 600 Mbps. The sarcastic video is designed to take a dig at TV infomercials that sell devices purported to make your troubles disappear.

The Zoya Factor is slated to release on 20 September.

