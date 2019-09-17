The Zoya Factor: Ranbir, Alia Bhatt reveal their 'lucky charms' to Sonam Kapoor ahead of her rom-com's release

Ahead of the release of The Zoya Factor, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is leaving no stones unturned to hard sell the idea of 'lucky charm', which forms the crux of the plotline of her film. In a new promotional leg, Sonam has shared videos of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, where the actors reveal their 'lucky charms.'

Check out Ranbir's video here

In the clip, Tamasha actor talked about his fixation with the number 8. "I don't know how it started as my mum's birthday is on July 8 but I just fell in love with the design of the number and the fact that it also can be infinity," he says.

"So when I grew older, if I used to drive to shoots or if I had something that I was really nervous about and if I saw a white car, for example - if the number plate was 4040 or 2222, I used to add them up and if it added to number 8, I used to think I'm gonna kill it... It gave me confidence, psychological of course but it really worked for me," he adds.

Ranbir also reveals a strange belief from his childhood. He shares that while on his way to school if he saw a red truck he would cross his fingers, shut his mouth and make a wish. He would not uncross his fingers until he sees three black cars on the roads. He continued this till his wishes stopped coming true.

Check out Alia revealing her lucky charm secrets here Alia reveals that if she wants something, she 'acts out' the situation in her bathroom mirror. She adds that she strongly believes in luck, and feels the universe has its own way to make things come true. "If I want something really bad, like an award or a film or maybe a holiday, I just act out that particular situation by myself in my bathroom in front of my mirror. That's my lucky charm. Pretending, acting to myself, and putting the energy out there," says the Raazi actor.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, The Zoya Factor is based on Anuja Chauhan's 2008 bestselling novel of the same name. In the film, Sonam will be seen playing the role of an advertising agency executive, while Dulquer Salmaan will be seen playing Nikhil Khoda, the captain of the Indian cricket team. While the rest of the country and players of the team consider Zoya their lucky mascot, Nikhil is skeptical of her. What starts as a cold war turns into a romance soon. The film also features Sonam's uncle Sanjay Kapoor and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles.

The Zoya Factor is slated to release this Friday on 20 September.

Updated Date: Sep 17, 2019 10:50:52 IST