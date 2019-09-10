The Zoya Factor new promo sees Virat Kohli doppelganger taking a chance at Sonam Kapoor's 'lucky charm' theory

Ahead of The Zoya Factor's release, the makers are big on promoting the film's central theme of 'India's lucky charm'. Adding to the bevy of their promo videos, film's lead actor Sonam Kapoor has shared yet another 'good luck charm' clip.

According to India Today, the video features TikTok app celebrity Gaurav Arora who shares an uncanny resemblance to Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. The clip shows him prepping himself in the locker room before taking charge to bat onto the field. A commentary plays in the background which reveals that the skipper is following the new Zoya Factor formula. The Kohli doppelganger dons a Zoya Kavach (A huge pendant with Sonam Kapoor's face, dressed as Goddess Durga) around his neck, puts on his helmet and walks out to bat.

Check out the promo here

The upcoming comedy feature is based on Anuja Chauhan's 2008 novel of the same name and stars Dulquer Salmaan, Sanjay Kapoor and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles.

While talking about her role Sonam had told Indo-Asian News Service in 2018, "I have read the book several times, and have taken quite a bit of references for my character in the film."

The Zoya Factor marks Dulquer's second Hindi language venture. Speaking about casting him in the role, Abhishek said that they had to get the actor all the way from Kerala because he was the only one who fit the bill, according to Times of India.

The novel revolves around a Rajput girl, Zoya Solanki, an executive in an ad agency, who meets the Indian cricket team as part of a project. Following an interesting turn of events, she ends up becoming a lucky charm for the Men in Blue during the 2011 Cricket World Cup.

While Abhishek Sharma helms the film, The Zoya Factor is produced by Fox Star Studios, Pooja Shetty, and Aarti Shetty. The film is slated to hit the big screens on 20 September and will face a box office clash with Sanjay Dutt's Prassthanam and Sunny Deol's directorial Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass.

Updated Date: Sep 10, 2019 12:43:01 IST