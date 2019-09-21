The Sky Is Pink: Priyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai to begin promotions ahead of film's release

The Sky is Pink received rave reviews at the Toronto International Film Festival and now the film is set to hit Indian theatre screens in October. Ahead of the film's release, the lead actress Priyanka Chopra-Jonas has flown down to Mumbai to begin the promotions.

The actress shared her excitement of coming to India. Priyanka was seen in a pair of brown biker shorts and collared shirt.

Check out the pictures here

The Sky Is Pink marks Priyanka's comeback to the Hindi film industry after a hiatus of almost three years. The film is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary (played by Zaira Wasim in the film), who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immune deficiency order at the age of 13. It also sheds light on the love story of her parents, played by Priyanka and Farhan Akhtar.

"I was filming The Sky Is Pink till four days before my wedding and Nick was on set. We were doing prep for the wedding on set and my co-producers and Shonali, they were so accommodating," the actor said during an interview at EW and People's studio at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Priyanka was seen in the Hollywood film Isn't It Romantic, starring Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, and Adam DeVine. Farhan, on the other hand, is currently prepping for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Toofan, in which he will be essaying the role of a boxer.

The Sky is Pink is directed by Shonali Bose and co-produced by Priyanka, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur, and will hit the big screens on 11 October.

Updated Date: Sep 21, 2019 11:08:20 IST