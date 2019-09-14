The Sky is Pink premieres at TIFF 2019; Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar speak about film at red carpet

The Sky is Pink had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday, 13 September. Directed by Shonali Bose, the film tells the true story of the Chaudhury family, narrated by their deceased teenaged daughter, Aisha, played by Zaira Wasim.

Shonali was accompanied by the film's lead actors Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Rohit Saraf. Zaira, who announced her retirement from films and acting this year, did not attend the premiere.

The Isn't It Romantic actor took to social media to share a series of Instagram stories, where she can be seen signing autographs at the red carpet. She was seen donning a black and white frill gown ensemble for the mega event.

Speaking to Reuters about the film, Priyanka said, “It was a really hard juxtaposition of real life for me, especially because I was getting married and at the same time this film deals with loss, loss of a child, which is such an unnatural way of being.”

She added that, although the experience “was very trying,” the support of husband, Nick Jonas, whom she married in December, helped.

“You have to be very strong as partners to go through what they went through,” Akhtar said on the red carpet. He added he tried to “approach this part with a lot of respect, and make sure that the dignity and grace that they’ve shown in real life comes through in the performance in the film.”

The Sky is Pink chronicles the practical, emotional and relationship struggles faced by Aisha’s parents Aditi and Niren, portrayed by Priyanka and Farhan, as she fights, and ultimately succumbs to, a rare genetic terminal illness that took her older sister’s life decades earlier.

It is co-produced by Priyanka, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur, and will hit the big screens on 11 October.

Updated Date: Sep 14, 2019 11:55:32 IST