Toofan: Farhan Akhtar begins shooting for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's boxing film

FP Staff

Aug 28, 2019 14:26:20 IST

Farhan Akhtar has been preparing his fans for his upcoming actioner Toofan with numerous workout videos of himself prepping for the role. After months of grueling training sessions, the actor has finally started shooting for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's film.

Farhan essays the role of a boxer in the film. The actor shared the news on social media with an image of the film's clapboard. "Day 1. #ToofanInTheMaking #nerves #excitement #cinemagic #lovemyjob," the 45-year-old actor captioned the picture.

Check out Farhan Akhtar's post here


View this post on Instagram

Day 1. #ToofanInTheMaking #nerves #excitement #cinemagic #lovemyjob

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

The Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's directorial Toofan will see Farhan playing a boxer. The duo had earlier collaborated for the biopic based on Indian athlete Milkha Singh, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, which won Farhan a number of awards for his portrayal of the athlete. Reportedly, unlike Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, the upcoming sports drama would not be a biopic but a fictional story. Check out videos of Farhan prepping for his role in Toofan

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

10 days till filming. #ToofanInTheMaking #boxerlife #drillsforskills #fitnessgoals @drewnealpt ‍♀️ @samir_jaura A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

View this post on Instagram

Keep going. #ToofanInTheMaking #boxerlife #fitnessgoals #drillsforskills #aquabag @drewnealpt ‍♀️ @samir_jaura

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor who is quite active on the photo-sharing application shared several posts about his preparation for the film.

Meanwhile, Farhan will also be seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink for which he has reunited with his Dil Dhadakne Do co-star Priyanka Chopra. The film also features Dangal fame Zaira Wasim in a pivotal role.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

