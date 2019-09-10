The Sky Is Pink trailer: Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra fight for Zaira Wasim's survival in Shonali Bose film

The Sky Is Pink will have its World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this year. Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, will be joined by her co-stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf at the event. The film is scheduled to premiere on 13 September. The makers have also released the film's trailer today.

The trailer depicts a cute family of four. The sequence opens with Farhan and Priyanka's back story; of how the two fell in love with each other. Zaira's entry is strong, and her voiceover informs audiences that it is her character's terminal illness which will play the unlikely 'villain' in the love story. The second half of the trailer depicts how the two parents move heaven and earth to ensure their daughter's survival.

Watch the trailer here

We are sassy, goofy, and everything in love! Ready to add a little shade of pink, what's your shade of love? Meanwhile, presenting #TheSkyIsPink trailer: https://t.co/9gj34SkpqI pic.twitter.com/0Z2G4k6Spv — Roy Kapur Films (@roykapurfilms) September 10, 2019

Ahead of the screening of the film at TIFF 2019 on 13 September, the actors took to their social media pages and shared new stills from the film. Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka shared a photo with her co-stars from the sets. Check out the posts

The Sky Is Pink marks Priyanka's comeback to Bollywood after a hiatus of almost three years. The film is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immune deficiency order at the age of 13. It also sheds light on the love story of her parents.

The flick is co-produced by Priyanka, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur, and will hit the big screens on 11 October.

Priyanka was seen in the Hollywood film Isn't It Romantic, starring Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, and Adam DeVine. Farhan, on the other hand, is currently prepping for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Toofan, in which he will be essaying the role of a boxer.

Updated Date: Sep 10, 2019 11:40:13 IST