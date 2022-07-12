Netflix's The Gray Man trends as Dhanush's response went viral and an exclusive action clip was released to give the audience a glimpse of what's in it for them.

Netflix revealed an action-packed scene from the film on social media where a glimpse of Dhanush can be seen when he goes head-to-head with Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka, Sierra Six and Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) in an intense fight scene that is winning the hearts of the fans. Superstar Dhanush plays a modest but pivotal role in the film. He’s a killing machine, unstoppable but not unprincipled. Dhanush’s character in The Gray Man is described as a "lethal force".

Recently, at a press meet for The Gray Man premiere in Los Angeles, Dhanush’s sense of humour left everyone in splits. When asked about being part of the project and how he landed the opportunity, Dhanush said: "I don’t know how I ended up in this film”. He further added, “I was thrilled and very excited. Of course, I don’t get to say much in the film. I was super thrilled and was looking for an opportunity to learn and explore.”

The Gray Man's producers released an intriguing video of actor Dhanush from the movie before its world premiere. The film's official debut is scheduled for July 22. The Russo Brothers teased an action scene starring Ryan Gosling, Ana De Armas, and Dhanush just before the momentous day. Fans are eager to see the movie in theatres after watching the video.

The Russo Brothers will join Dhanush in Mumbai soon to meet fans at The Gray Man premiere in India. In a video message to their Indian fans, the Russo brothers said, “Hey everyone! I am Joe Russo and I am Anthony Russo and we’re so excited to be coming to India to see our dear friend Dhanush for our new movie ‘The Gray Man’. Get ready India, see you soon.”

We love a man who can do it all! Mark your dates to see Dhanush in The Gray Man, out on July 22, only on Netflix.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.