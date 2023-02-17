Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur’s The Night Manager review

The Night Manager is Aditya Roy Kapur’s best performance so far. Saswata Chatterjee, our very own Bob’s performance was decent and as for Anil Kapoor playing the villain, Shelly Rungta, the arms dealer in the disguise of a businessman was convincing. Kapoor’s performance was predictable and there was no newness in it.

Directed by Sandeep Modi and Priyanka Ghose, The Night Manager also stars Sobhita Dhulipala and Ravi Behl. It will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. The series is an official Hindi adaptation of John le Carre’s novel of the same name and is produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia, as well as the official Hindi remake of the British TV series based on the same. Anil Kapoor plays the role of actor Hugh Laurie and Aditya Roy Kapur takes up the role originally played by Tom Hiddleston.

The role of Shelly Rungta in The Night Manager played by Anil Kapoor is convincing no doubt, but the makers could have added more layers to it. The spy thriller is engaging and takes you through the different dark secrets in the lives of arm dealers. The most unpredictable character with different emotions is that of Aditya Roy Kapur and to understand what is playing in his mind is difficult. He goes through different moods, his relationship with the child bride of another arms dealer from Bangladesh and later with the son of Shelley Rungta shows his attachment towards kids. The show keeps the audiences on the edge of the seats. Aditya Roy Kapur who plays the role of a night manager of a five-star hotel has been given the tough job to keep an eye on the world’s most dreaded arms dealer played by Anil Kapoor.

Two powerhouses, two different sides, one massive clash – witness loggerheads Shelly Rungta and Shantanu Sengupta get into the cinematic showdown of the year! Get ready to check-in as Disney+ Hotstar introduces you to the spiraling world of revenge, deception and revelation, the much-awaited spy thriller Hotstar Specials’ The Night Manager. A Hindi-language adaptation of John le Carré’s novel “The Night Manager” Produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia, the series is created and directed by Sandeep Modi and second director Priyanka Ghosh..

The original British series, The Night Manager was released in 2016 and starred Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie, Olivia Colman, and Elizabeth Debicki in lead roles. Based on author John le Carré’s 1993 book, the series was aired on BBC One and earned critical acclaim. The Night Manager back then got nominated for thirty-six awards, of which it won eleven, including two Primetime Emmy Awards (for director Susanne Bier and music composer Victor Reyes) and three Golden Globe Awards (for Tom Hiddleston, Olivia Colman, and Hugh Laurie). At the end we don’t really know what really happens and whose side the night manager takes.

The British version of The Night Manager was a huge hit back then, but the big question is will the Indian version be able to live up to the expectations of the original web show?

