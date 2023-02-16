From Anil Kapoor's The Night Manager to Ranveer Singh's Cirkus, here are the OTT releases of the week

Valentine’s Day may have passed, taking with it the romance out of your life. But OTT platforms are here to keep your entertainment quotient at a high level. After making viewers feel mushy with works like Your Place or Mine, streaming apps are all set to make your hearts race with series like The Night Manager and Carnival Row season 2. There’s a special treat this week for BTS fans as well. Take a look at the new releases this week:

The Night Manager:

An official remake of the 2016 British series of the same name, the show stars Aditya Roy Kapur as a night manager at a resort who infiltrates the network of a weapons dealer (Anil Kapoor). The series also stars Tillotama Shome, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saswata Chatterjee, Ravi Behl and Jagdeesh Purohit in pivotal roles. Adapted from John le Carre’s spy thriller of the same name, The Night Manager will premiere on Disney + Hotstar on 17 February.

Carnival Row season 2:

The engaging fantasy crime drama is back with its second and final season. Carnival Row is set in a Victorian era type world where magic exists. The story follows detective Rycroft “Philo” Philostrate (Orlando Bloom) who rekindles his passionate affair with fae Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne). Their romance hurtles them into problems neither of them could have foreseen. The show will air on Amazon Prime Video on 17 February.

Cirkus:

Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty’s film will be available on Netflix from 17 February. Adapted from William Shakespeare’s A Comedy of Errors, the story follows the lives of two pairs of identical twins who get involved in a hilarious case of mistaken identity. Cirkus also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez,, Sanjay Mishra, Johnny Lever and Varun Sharma, among others.

Unlocked:

The Korean thriller brings to life the worst nightmare most of us could imagine- someone getting hold of our phone. The film follows Na Mi, played by Woo-hee Chun, after her mobile ends up in the hands of a man who uses it to track her every move.

J-Hope in the Box:

BTS Army unite! J-Hope in the Box follows the BTS member as he works to release his solo album – Jack In The Box. The documentary will showcase the challenges faced by the international pop sensation while making the album as well as his Lollapalooza 2022 performance.

Ganglands:

Netflix will air the second season of the French drama Ganglands. The show follows a team of hardened thieves as they reunite to save a member’s niece from a notorious drug lord. The gritty show stars Sam Bouajila, Tracy Gotoas and Samuel Jouy, among others.

