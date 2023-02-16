Two powerhouses, two different sides, one massive clash – witness loggerheads Shelly Rungta and Shantanu Sengupta get into the cinematic showdown of the year! Get ready to check-in as Disney+ Hotstar introduces you to the spiraling world of revenge, deception and revelation, the much-awaited spy thriller Hotstar Specials’ The Night Manager. A Hindi-language adaptation of John le Carré’s novel “The Night Manager” Produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia, the series is created and directed by Sandeep Modi and second director Priyanka Ghosh. Get ready to open the doors to a web of secrets and conspiracies with The Night Manager exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, 17th February onwards.

When The Night Manager released, it became an overnight sensation. As the Indian adaptation is set to release, Simon Cornwell, Co-founder of The Ink Factory and the son of John le Carré, tells us why he loves the Sandeep Modi directorial.

On the Indian adaptation, Simon Cornwell, Co-Founder, The Ink Factory said, “It was completely fundamental to us that this should become an Indian story; that it should feel that it was rooted in India, and belonged in India. For us, this was an opportunity to take the original story and use it as the starting point for a whole new and wonderful journey of creative discovery. We were blessed to have a great wealth of creative talent come together around this show: it is quite extraordinary, and very exciting indeed. We had huge support from the Disney+ Hotstar team too, who have been wonderful from beginning to end of the journey. What a privilege to be able to take a story like this and tell it in a whole new world, in a whole new way: it’s just a wonderful thing. The teams have put together a great show, it is grand in every way. I would happily borrow some elements from this version to add to the original one: The Indian Night Manager is bubbling with great moments and great ideas. I can’t wait for our audience to see the show, and I hope they love it as much as I do”

