Sobhita Dhulipala is gearing up for season two of ‘The Night Manager‘ and in an interview with The Indian Express, she spoke about hardships and rejections during her audition days. She revealed, “I am not from film background. I remember during ad auditions I was told that I am not fair. Many times it was said on my face that I am not beautiful.”

She added, “I understood that people have a kind of thinking about beauty which is very small. I started thinking how I can be a part of the film industry by being creative. This is the time when you stop waiting for a commercial filmmaker and start thinking out of the box. I don’t have control over others… It is in my control that I go for auditions and give my 100%..”

Sobhita Dhulipala is currently basking under the good reviews of her latest release, PS2 directed by Mani Ratnam. The actress recently took to her social media to pen down an emotional note as the film hits theatres.

Sobhita posted adorable clicks of hers as Vaanathi which she had shot at the last shooting day of PS1 and PS2. In the caption, she wrote, “Last shooting day of PS1 and 2. Post picture wrap.. Thank you for the love, for the memories, for the honour that it has been.”

Looking all things gorgeous, Sobhita as Vaanathi took everyone’s breath away with her mesmerizing look. The actress knows how to make an impression with her chic fashion sense, be it her movie promotional wardrobe, red-carpet appearances or her aesthetically pleasing Instagram feed.

