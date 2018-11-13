The 'Marvel'ous Stan Lee Quiz: How well do you know the comic book legend?

Marvel legend Stan Lee, who revolutionised pop culture by dreaming up such iconic superheroes like Spider-Man, Iron Man, the Hulk and Black Panther, has died at 95.

As a writer and editor, Lee was key to the ascension of Marvel into a comic book titan in the 1960s when, in collaboration with artists such as Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko, he created superheroes who would enthrall generations of young readers. Churning out hit after hit, he virtually created the Marvel Universe.

He was not only the face of Marvel comic books but also its highly successful film franchises, appearing in cameo roles in nearly every movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — including as a bus driver in the this year's blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War, a film that united many of the indelible characters he brought to life.

As we mourn the loss of this pop culture icon, we thought the best tribute to his life's work could be a quiz which tested the knowledge of the millions of Marvel fans all over the world.

