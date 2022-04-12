PM Narendra Modi will receive the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar on April 24 which marks the 80th death anniversary of Master Deenanath Mangeshkar.

The illustrious Mangeshkar Parivar, mourning the death of our Bharat Ratna and their mother-figure Lataji on February 6 has decided to institute an award in Lataji’s memory.

Called the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar, the first of the annual recipient would be Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom Lataji was extremely fond of as a statesman and a personal friend.

In a press statement the Mangeshkar family says, “This year on the 6th of February, the most colossal of tragedies fell upon our family with the passing on of our beloved Hon’ble Bharat Ratna Lata Didi. The family and the Trust (all the Trustees are family members) have decided to institute an Award from this year in the honour and memory of Hon’ble Bharat Ratna Lata Didi. This award will be known as the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar and will be awarded every year on the 24th of April, which is the Memorial Day (Punyatithi) of Master Deenanath Mangeshkar ji. This year is the 80th Memorial Day of Master Deenanath ji and on that occasion, we will be instituting and awarding the first-ever Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar. This award will be given every year to only one individual who has made path-breaking, spectacular and exemplary contributions to our Nation, its people and our society. We are pleased and honoured to announce that The first awardee of this award is none other than the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi ji. He is our most Hon’ble Leader; He is an international statesman who has put India on the path of global leadership. The spectacular progress that has, and, is taking place in every aspect and dimension in our beloved nation is driven and inspired by him. He is indeed one of the greatest leaders our great nation has seen in its glorious history of thousands of years, and our family and Trust gratefully thank him for accepting this award.”

Latji’s youngest sister Usha Mangeshkar will preside over the function and the awards will be felicitated by her hands to the awardees. Actress Asha Parekh will be honoured in the field of arts.

Recalling my conversation with Lataji I remember how fondly she spoke of PM Modi. “Modiji has changed the face of India. He has made us so proud internationally. When he stands on an international platform all of India stands with him. He has done so much for our nation. I wish Narendrabhai many many milestones,” Lata had said.

On a personal level, Lataji was deeply affectionate towards her Narenbhai. He was one of the first to call her on her birthday every year on 28 September.

Last year when I spoke to her the day after her birthday she had said, “My day started with a call from one brother Narenbhai and ended with a call from my other brother Hridaynath. What more could I ask for?”

The Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar award would surely make Lataji make her smile from up there.​

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based film critic who has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out. He tweets at @SubhashK_Jha.



