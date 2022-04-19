Raman Negi tweeted last week that he left the band around the start of 2022

The New Delhi-based band The Local Train, on Tuesday, announced on Instagram that they will continue even after the exit of frontman Raman Negi from the band.

Ramit Mehra, Sahil Sarin and Paras Thakur addressed fans and said: “TLT prevails stronger than ever! We’re here to stay and do what we’ve always done. We continue to wish Raman the best. We’re eternally grateful for every single one of you. There’s much more to come!”

Negi, on 6 April, was responding to a fan question about the band’s quiet period in the last four months when he said, “I quit the band like 4 months ago!”

The band is best known for their single 'Aaoge Tum Kabhi', also featured in the award-winning film Angry Indian Goddesses.

In a 2019 interview with News18, the band had spoken about their equation, "Having four different opinions in the band is an advantage that we’re now aware of. Of course, in hindsight! So, there are good days and bad but the four of us really work well together and have stuck it out together. The band does live together so that comes with its own share of new experiences!"

According to The Rolling Stone, although the band were working on their third album — the follow-up to 2015’s Aalas Ka Pedh and 2018’s Vaaqif, in March, Negi took to social media to share snippets from recording sessions for his solo album.

