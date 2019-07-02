The Little Mermaid: Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay in talks to join Rob Marshall's live-action remake

Awkwafina and Jacob Tremblay are in negotiations to be a part of Disney's upcoming live-action version of The Little Mermaid. According to The Hollywood Reporter, if the deal is through Tremblay will lend his voice to Flounder and Awkwafina would play Scuttle.

The 1989 animated movie loosely retold the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale of a mermaid named Ariel who yearns to be human after she falls in love with a prince. Ariel makes a deal with Ursula, the evil sea witch, who grants her wish but takes her voice.

Melissa McCarthy is already in talks to play the antagonist, Ursula, the sea witch.

Flounder is Ariel's best friend, who is a fish. Jason Marin voiced him in the 1989 animated film.

Awkwafina's Scuttle is an eccentric seagull friend of the little mermaid. Buddy Hackett voiced the character in the original movie.

Rob Marshall is directing The Little Mermaid from a script penned by David Magee. Marc Platt, Marshall, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and John DeLuca are producers. The original film’s composer Alan Menken is back to write new music and will craft the lyrics with Miranda, reports Deadline.

The original Little Mermaid animated film featured the voice of Jodi Benson as Ariel. It earned $84 million at the U.S. box office and $233 million worldwide.

Disney has been bringing back its beloved animated classics and adapting them into live-action films, such as the recent Aladdin, Dumbo, The Jungle Book and The Lion King.

Awkwafina, is set to co-star in the upcoming Jumanji: The Next Level movie at Sony, as well as Sundance film The Farewell, which will be released later this month via A24.

Tremblay delivered a memorable performance opposite Julia Roberts in Liongates’ sleeper hit Wonder. He will next appear in WB’s Doctor Sleep, the sequel to The Shining.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jul 02, 2019 13:32:25 IST