The Lion King trailer: Simba faces the villainous Scar yet again in Disney's live-action reimagining

Disney finally released the official trailer of its upcoming CG and live action reboot of The Lion King. The story, like the original, will follow the lion cub prince Simba, who idolises his father and aspires to rule the Pride Lands.

In 100 days, the king arrives. Watch the brand new trailer for #TheLionKing now. pic.twitter.com/PIWMxDSxbk — Disney (@Disney) April 10, 2019

The film beautifully re-imagines all characters who play an important part in Simba's journey to finally claiming his throne. The clip opens to a young Simba (Donald Glover) and his friend Nala (Beyonce) encountering his villainous uncle Scar (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and his hyena minions at the elephant graveyard. There are other iconic sequences which are recreated like when Mufasa (James Earl Jones) surveys their kingdom from a cliff, the wildebeest stampede and the eccentric mandrill Rafiki (John Kani). The trailer ends with Timon and Pumbaa humming 'Hakuna Matata.'

Jon Favreau, who directed Disney's live-action remake of The Jungle Book in 2016, helms The Lion King. The cast also includes Alfre Woodard is Simba's mother Sarabi, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Billy Eichner as Timon, Eric Andre as Azizi, John Oliver as Zazu and Keegan-Michael Key as a hyena.

The Lion King is one of the many live-action remakes of Disney's classic films after Beauty and the Beast, the recently released Dumbo and the upcoming Aladdin.

The Lion King is expected to hit theatres worldwide on 19 July.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Apr 10, 2019 19:10:12 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.