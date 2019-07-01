Jumanji: The Next Level trailer — Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart, Jack Black return to the jungle

Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black are back for another Jumanji adventure in the sequel titled Jumanji: The Next Level.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle took the box office by storm earning over $962 million worldwide. It showed how four high school teenagers are transported into a Jumanji video game as adult avatars and find themselves pursued by jungle creatures and motorcycle assailants, jumping into waterfalls and encountering perilous caves. A nerdy teen becomes the muscle-bound Johnson, a blonde cheerleader transforms into the bespectacled Black, an introverted girl becomes a skimpily-clad Gillan, while a buff football player transforms into the diminutive Hart.

Everything you know about Jumanji is about to change… 🎮 Watch the trailer for #JUMANJI: The Next Level now and see it in theaters this Christmas! 🐒🎉 pic.twitter.com/aorKwfVUXR — Jumanji: The Next Level (@jumanjimovie) July 1, 2019

This time around, two cranky grandpas played by Danny DeVito and Danny Glover inhabit the bodies of Johnson and Hart while the buff football player (played by Ser'Darius Blain) turns into Black. As the official synopsis reads: "In Jumanji: The Next Level, the gang is back but the game has changed. As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect. The players will have to brave parts unknown and unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snowy mountains, in order to escape the world’s most dangerous game."

Sony Pictures will release Jumanji: The Next Level in theaters on 13 December.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Jul 01, 2019 20:35:41 IST