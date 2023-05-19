The Kerala Story box office: Adah Sharma starrer set to enter the Rs 200 crore club
The Kerala Story is currently the second highest grosser of 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan
Director Sudipto Sen’s The Kerala Story has turned out to be an all-time blockbuster at the box office. In fact, it has become one of the most profitable ventures in the history of Indian cinema due to its modest budget.
On Thursday, the human drama raked in around Rs 6.50 crore yesterday at the ticket windows and currently stands with a grand total of Rs 171 crore. With the phenomenal trending at the box office, The Kerala Story is expected to hit double century by the end of its third weekend or maximum by Monday. However, the film is now facing a still competition from Hollywood biggie, Fast X.
यत्र नार्यस्तु पूज्यन्ते, रमन्ते तत्र देवताः!
A small step from our side, #TheKeralaStory team donates 51 Lakh to Aarsha Vidya Samajam an initiative of Vinjana Bharathi Educational & Charitable Society for construction of Ashram 🙏🏼
Related Articles
This organisation has been working… pic.twitter.com/UO12vPENlQ
— Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) May 18, 2023
The Kerala Story has already beaten Bollywood biggies like Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Bholaa. It currently holds the second position in the list of 2023 Bollywood highest-grossers after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. The film has already emerged the biggest hit of lead actress Adah Sharma.
Actress Yogita Bihani, who plays a key role in the movie, opened up about the film’s success in an interview with Firstpost and said, “When you touch people’s lives, they really put that effort, especially if they know you. They have been trying to get in touch with me through friends, family, and messaging me on Instagram and that’s unreal.”
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Despite ban in few states, The Kerala Story trumps The Kashmir Files at the box office - here's how
As West Bengal and Tamil Nadu ban The Kerala story, the film still shines and is making more business than The Kashmir files.
The Kerala Story crushes Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan, set to trump Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar at the box office
The Kerala Story enjoys a phenomenal trending at the box office.
The Kerala Story beats Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan & Bholaa at the box office - here's how
The Kerala Story features Adah Sharma and Yogita Bihani in prominent roles.