Director Sudipto Sen’s The Kerala Story has turned out to be an all-time blockbuster at the box office. In fact, it has become one of the most profitable ventures in the history of Indian cinema due to its modest budget.

On Thursday, the human drama raked in around Rs 6.50 crore yesterday at the ticket windows and currently stands with a grand total of Rs 171 crore. With the phenomenal trending at the box office, The Kerala Story is expected to hit double century by the end of its third weekend or maximum by Monday. However, the film is now facing a still competition from Hollywood biggie, Fast X.

The Kerala Story has already beaten Bollywood biggies like Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Bholaa. It currently holds the second position in the list of 2023 Bollywood highest-grossers after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. The film has already emerged the biggest hit of lead actress Adah Sharma.

Actress Yogita Bihani, who plays a key role in the movie, opened up about the film’s success in an interview with Firstpost and said, “When you touch people’s lives, they really put that effort, especially if they know you. They have been trying to get in touch with me through friends, family, and messaging me on Instagram and that’s unreal.”

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Sunshine Pictures, the film also features Sonia Balani, Siddhi Idnani, Vijay Krishna, Pranay Pachauri and Pranav Misshra in prominent roles.

