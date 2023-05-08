Entertainment

The Kerala Story narrates the story of a group of women from Kerala who converted to Islam and joined the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

The Kerala Story box office: 3 records created by Adah Sharma-Sudipto Sen-Vipul Shah's film in its opening weekend

Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story, which released last weekend at the box office, has turned out to be a blockbuster across the country, courtesy to its extraordinary positive word of mouth among the cinegoers. With its humongous growth over the weekend, the human drama has achieved some great milestones in the domestic market.

5th biggest opener of 2023

By raking in Rs 8.03 crore on Friday, The Kerala Story emerged the 5th biggest opener of the year for a Bollywood film after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan (Rs 57 crore), Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (Rs 15.81 crore), Ranbir Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (Rs 15.73 crore) and Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa (Rs 11.20 crore).

5th highest first-weekend grosser

With the opening weekend figures of around Rs 37 crore, director Sudipto Sen’s movie has become the fifth-highest grosser for the first weekend after Pathaan (Rs 280.75 crore), Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (Rs 70.64 crore), Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (Rs 68.17 crore) and Bholaa (Rs 40.40 crore).

Adah Sharma’s highest grosser

Apart from emerging the biggest opener for the leading lady Adah Sharma, The Kerala Story also became her highest-grosser of all-time by surpassing the business of Commando 3 (Rs 32.47 crore) in three days flat.

Produced under the banner of Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Sunshine Pictures, the film also features Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, Siddhi Idnani, Vijay Krishna, Pranay Pachauri and Pranav Misshra in prominent roles.

