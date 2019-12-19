The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye teaser shows INA fight for Indian independence in Amazon Prime Video show

The first teaser of the upcoming Amazon Prime Video India Original show The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye was released on Thursday. The show is based on true events, and will chart the journey of the many men and women, who fought for the country's independence as part of the Indian National Army (INA), led by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

The show features Sunny Kaushal and newcomer Sharvari in lead roles. The teaser features a group of men in khakis, engaging in a game of cricket in a jungle. They are soon ambushed by the Japanese army. Snippets of the tension and violence are also shown in the brief video. One sequence features a lady chanting the INA slogan, "Chalo Dilli!" (Let's march to Delhi) to a large group of soldiers.

The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye is directed by Kabir Khan, who is known for Tubelight, Ek Tha Tiger, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. His next feature film is the Ranveer Singh-starrer sports drama 83.

Pritam has provided the music for the forthcoming show, which releases on Republic Day 2020.

Kaushal shared the teaser on social media

"This is a story 20 years in the making. The story moved me passionately as a filmmaker ever since I made a documentary on the subject. I have always wanted to tell this largely unheard story of our valiant INA soldiers, who were fighting for our country's independence in a land far away from Indian soil," Khan told Mid-Day.

The publication further mentions the show was extensively shot across Thailand, Singapore, and Malaysia, while certain locations were recreated in Mumbai. The makers have reportedly invested heavily in making sure the show seems as authentic as possible.

Updated Date: Dec 19, 2019 13:45:41 IST