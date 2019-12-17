You are here:

Kabir Khan to direct Amazon Prime series The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye, featuring Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari

Kabir Khan, who was earlier busy helming Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone starrer 83, will now venture into the digital space with Amazon Prime's web series The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye. The series will feature Sunny Kaushal (Vicky Kaushal's brother) and Sharvari in the lead.

The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye, which will be based on true events, will chart the journeys of several valiant men and women who fought for the country's independence as part of the Indian National Army, which was then led by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Kabir Khan shared the news and the series' poster on social media.

Incidentally, Sharvari is also featuring in the sequel of Yash Raj Films' Bunty Aur Babli, alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Sunny, who was earlier part of Gold, also shared the news on social media. Apart from the Amazon series, the actor will be seen in three other films in 2020, which are Bhangra Pa Le, Hurdang and Shiddat.

Updated Date: Dec 17, 2019 15:00:42 IST