Bhangra Paa Le, Sunny Kaushal's dance drama, produced by Ronnie Screwvala, to now release on 3 January, 2020

Bhangra Paa Le, starring Sunny Kaushal and Rukhsar Dhillon in the lead, has received a fresh release day. Earlier slated for 1 November, the dance drama will now hit the screens on 3 January, clashing with Sab Kushal Mangal at the box office. The comedy film stars Riva Kishan, daughter of Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan, and Priyaank Sharma, the son of actor Padmini Kolhapure. Himesh Reshammiya's musical drama Happy Hardy and Heer, which was also supposed to release on 3 January, was recently postponed to 31 January, owing to the singer-composer-actor's commitment to singing reality show Indian Idol.

Bhangra Paa Le will mark the directorial debut of Sneha Taurani, the daughter of music baron Ramesh Taurani. The film also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar in a pivotal role. Ramesh Taurani, along with Ronnie Screwvala's banner RSVP Films, is bankrolling the project.

RSVP shared a quirky video on Instagram to share the new release date of the film. In the video, lead actors Sunny and Rukhsar, are arrested for dancing outside Shah Rukh Khan's house Mannat and Salman Khan's house Galaxy Apartments to the song 'Bhangra Paa Le.' The original version of the hit song was part of Shah Rukh and Salman's 1995 movie Karan Arjun. The song has not only inspired the title of the new movie, but also a remake. Speaking about the recreated number, Sneha said that it was "adapted to the film's world completely."

"Two things led us to recreate this track. Since our film revolves around Bhangra, the song lends itself to the dance form. Secondly, our title itself is a good fit with the song,” she added, as per Mirror.

Check out the announcement here

Bhangra Paa Le will chart the college rivalry between the protagonists Jaggi (Sunny) and Simi (Rukshar).

Updated Date: Dec 07, 2019 10:24:57 IST