The Division: Jake Gyllenhaal, Jessica Chastain's film adaptation of Tom Clancy video game acquired by Netflix

The live-action adaptation of Ubisoft's video game Tom Clancy’s The Division has been acquired by Netflix. Deadpool 2 and Hobbs & Shaw helmer David Leitch has been roped in to direct from a screenplay by Rafe Judkins, according to Variety.

Starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain, the film's story is set in “in the near future, where a pandemic virus is spread via paper money on Black Friday, decimating the city of New York and killing millions. By Christmas, what's left of society has descended into chaos. A group of civilians, trained to operate in catastrophic times, are activated in an attempt to save who and what remains.”

Variety adds that Gyllenhaal's Nine Stories, Chastain's Freckle Films, 87 North Productions, and Ubisoft Film and Television are producing the feature.

Tom Clancy's The Division is among the many video games that have been made into films. Tomb Raider, Resident Evil, the recent Ryan Reynolds-voiced Detective Pikachu and Sonic the Hedgehog have all got film adaptions. TechCrunch writes that Ubisoft has adapted games like Assassin's Creed and the Gyllenhaal-starrer Prince of Persia, but they failed to impress the audience.

Chastain is also a part of Dark Phoenix and will be seen next in It: Chapter 2, while Gyllenhaal's future releases include Spider-Man Far from Home.

Updated Date: Jun 11, 2019 19:19:22 IST

