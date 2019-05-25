Sonic the Hedgehog postponed to 14 February, 2020 to redesign titular character, confirms director

The makers of the live-action reboot of Sonic the Hedgehog have shifted the release date of the film to 14 February, 2020. Earlier, the film was eyeing a release in November 2019. After the trailer of Sonic the Hedgehog was released earlier this month, Twitterati criticised the director over the character's look.

Director Jeff Fowler on Friday tweeted in this regard and shared a graphic indicating the new release date of the film.

Taking a little more time to make Sonic just right.#novfxartistswereharmedinthemakingofthismovie pic.twitter.com/gxhu9lhU76 — Jeff Fowler (@fowltown) May 24, 2019

Despite the slight resemblance, fans were disappointed with the look and demanded a more game-accurate look for Sonic. Noticing the vocal backlash, the director has addressed the controversy on Twitter and vowed to make changes to Sonic's look before the release of the film.

The trailer which released on 1 May, opens with Sonic whizzing by police sheriff Tom Wachowski, played by James Marsden. The film also features Jim Carrey as Sonic's arch-nemesis, Dr. Robotnik. Sporting a cartoonish moustache, and shooting funny dialogues, Carrey keeps his charters both humorous and villainous at the same time.

The plot of the film revolves around the journey of Sonic, voiced by Ben Schwartz, and Marsden's Tom Wachowski, as they try to defeat Sonic's arch-nemesis, Dr Robotnik.

