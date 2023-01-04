Zee Studio’s latest project, Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat, Anurag Kashyap and Amit Trivedi is said to be a romantic musical in two different worlds. The movie stars Alaya F, and debutant Karan Mehta and the makers have recently announced that singer and music composer Arjun Kanungo is making a cameo in Zee Studio’s upcoming film. From the teaser of the film, we can tell that this movie is going to be an intriguing one.

Arjun Kanungo has amazed us with his vocals and compositions on multiple occasions. He has even sung a few songs in the movie that have not failed to amaze us yet again. The music album of Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat has already set the tone for the film. We surely cannot wait to watch this out-of-the-box romantic musical saga of love in the current day and age.

Almost Love with DJ Mohabbat, starring Alaya F and Karan Mehta who marks his debut, was recently presented at Marrakech’s Jemaa El Fna Square this year. The film was screened along with other spectacular films by stalwarts like Guillermo Del Toro, Paul Schrader and James Gray. The film is touted to be Anurag Kashyap’s ode to modern love. Presented by Zee Studios under the Good Bad Films production is slated to release on 3rd February 2023.

