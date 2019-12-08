You are here:

The Batman, fronted by Robert Pattinson, ropes in Peter Sarsgaard; actor to reportedly play villain Harvey Dent

Peter Sarsgaard is the latest Hollywood figure to board the cast of Matt Reeves' The Batman.

The news was shared by Reeves on Twitter on Saturday.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sarsgaard is rumoured to have landed the part of Harvey Dent, the idealistic District Attorney of Gotham who later becomes the villain Two-Face.

Here is Reeves' post

The character was previously played by Aaron Eckhart in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight (2008), Tommy Lee Jones in Joel Schumacher's Batman Forever (1995) and Nicholas D'Agosto in Fox's TV series Gotham.

The Batman will be fronted by Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader. The film will also feature Andy Serkis as his loyal butler Alfred Pennyworth and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon.

Among the villains, Zoe Kravitz will essay the role of Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin. John Turturro has also boarded the cast and he will portray crime boss Carmine Falcone.

The film is being billed as a grounded take on the Dark Knight and will feature many of Batman's villains.

Reeves is directing from his own script. He is also attached to produce with Dylan Clark. Meanwhile, Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino will create music for the superhero drama.

The film is scheduled for a 25 June, 2021 release.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

