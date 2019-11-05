The Batman: Robert Pattinson begins training in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu to play Caped Crusader in Matt Reeves' DC film

Robert Pattinson has started training for Matt Reeves' The Batman.

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu athlete Rigan Machado, who is helping the actor get into the skin of the Caped Crusader, shared some photos on Instagram as he taught some moves to the actor.

He captioned one of pictures: "Batman is coming", and another as "Jiujitsu brother".

View this post on Instagram Batman is coming👏🏻👏🏻 A post shared by Rigan Machado (@riganmachado) on Nov 1, 2019 at 2:13pm PDT

Machado, a red and black belt in the martial art and a former Pan American Champion, has previously trained the likes of Vin Diesel, Ashton Kutcher and Charlie Hunnam.

Pattinson had earlier described Batman to be a "dope character" whose "morality is a little bit off." "Batman’s not a hero, though. He’s a complicated character. I don’t think I could ever play a real hero — there’s always got to be something a little bit wrong. I think it’s because one of my eyes is smaller than the other one. He’s not the golden boy, unlike almost every other comic-book character. There is a simplicity to his worldview, but where it sits is strange, which allows you to have more scope with the character," he said in an interview.

The Batman also stars Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz and Paul Dano. While Wright is set to play Commissioner Gordon, Kravitz has been cast as Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman. Paul Dano will essay Edward Nashton aka The Riddler in the movie.

The film is set for a June 2021 release.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Nov 05, 2019 08:57:11 IST