The Batman director Matt Reeves confirms Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth in Robert Pattinson's film

The Batman director Matt Reeves has confirmed Andy Serkis will play the beloved butler, Alfred Pennyworth, to Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne.

Reeves made the announcement on social media with a GIF image, like he did with previous cast members like Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz, who will play Catwoman. It comes after considerable speculation on whether Serkis would play the role.

There are rumours Colin Farrell is in talks to play Oswald Cobblepot aka the Penguin. However, Reeves is yet to confirm that. News of Matthew McConaughey playing Harvey Dent aka Two-Face is also doing the rounds, but nothing substantial on the same has released yet.

Serkis has, in fact, collaborated with Reeves in the Planet of the Apes films, where he played Caesar. Serkis will join Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Kravtiz as Selina Kyle aka Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, and Jayme Lawson as Bella. There are also reports the film will bring on board more villains, such as Firefly and Poison Ivy, who are yet to be cast.

The role of Alfred was most recently played by Jeremy Irons in the Zack Snyder-directed DC Extended Universe films Batman vs Superman and Justice League.

Serkis, on the other hand, will direct Venom 2 film for Sony, which is set to feature Tom Hardy in the titular role as the dangerous symbiote. Woody Harrleson plays Cletus Kasady aka Carnage, with Michelle Williams back as Anne Weying in the sequel. There is also news Naomie Harris has been roped in as Shriek as well as She-Carnge.

Pattinson had earlier described Batman to be a "dope character" whose "morality is a little bit off." "Batman’s not a hero, though. He’s a complicated character. I don’t think I could ever play a real hero — there’s always got to be something a little bit wrong. I think it’s because one of my eyes is smaller than the other one. He’s not the golden boy, unlike almost every other comic-book character. There is a simplicity to his worldview, but where it sits is strange, which allows you to have more scope with the character," he said in an interview.

The Batman is slated to hit theatres on 25 June, 2021.

Updated Date: Nov 14, 2019 10:11:10 IST