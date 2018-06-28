The Accidental Prime Minister: Anupam Kher introduces Arjun Mathur as Rahul, Aahana Kumra as Priyanka Gandhi

Anupam Kher, who essays the role of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in The Accidental Prime Minister, introduced the actors Arjun Mathur (from Angry Indian Goddesses) as Rahul Gandhi and Lipstick Under My Burkha's Aahana Kumra as Priyanka Gandhi on 28 June.

Kher shared the photograph on Twitter, where he can be seen conversing with the two actors, who seem to bear a strong resemblance to their real life counterparts.

Earlier, Kher had shared a photograph of himself as the former PM and Divya Seth Shah dressed as Gursharan Kaur. He had also introduced actor Ram Avatar Bhardwaj, who will be playing former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The Accidental Prime Minister is based on a book of the same name by Sanjaya Baru, a former media advisor to Singh. The film is directed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, with Hansal Mehta (director of Simran) as the creative producer. Akshaye Khanna will also feature in the film as Baru.

The film is scheduled to release on 21 December along with Aanand L Rai's venture Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

