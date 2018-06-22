You are here:

Ram Avatar Bhardawaj to play Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Anupam Kher-starrer The Accidental Prime Minister

Mumbai: Actor Ram Avatar Bhardawaj is on board to essay former Prime Minister of India Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the film The Accidental Prime Minister.



Actor Anupam Kher, who plays former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the film, shared the news on Friday, with a photograph of himself and Ram dressed in their respective looks for the movie.

Earlier, Kher had announced that actress Divya Seth Shah is on board to essay the role of Gursharan Kaur, wife of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

The film is based on a book by Sanjaya Baru, a former media advisor to Manmohan Singh. Akshaye Khanna features as Baru.

The Accidental Prime Minister also features Akshaye Khanna who will play Baru, and Suzanne Bernert, who will portray former Congress president Sonia Gandhi among others.

Producer Sunil Bohra has said to The Economic Times, "My sole intention is to make a movie covering the 10 most crucial years (from 2004 to 2014), which changed the political spectrum of our country and fortunes of India's oldest political party - the Congress."

Directed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, along with Hansal Mehta as the creative producer, the film is slated to release on 21 December. The script of the film, produced by Bohra Bros, is written by Mayank Tewari.

Updated Date: Jun 22, 2018 14:34 PM