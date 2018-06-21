Divya Seth Shah to play Manmohan Singh's wife's role opposite Anupam Kher in The Accidental Prime Minister

Mumbai: Actress Divya Seth Shah is on board to essay the role of Gursharan Kaur, wife of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, in the film The Accidental Prime Minister.

Actor Anupam Kher shared the news with a photograph of himself and Divya dressed in their respective looks in the film, on Wednesday night.

The film is based on a book by Sanjaya Baru, a former media advisor to Manmohan Singh.

The movie is directed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, along with Hansal Mehta as the creative producer, and also features Akshaye Khanna as Baru. The script of the film, produced by Bohra Bros, is written by Mayank Tewari. It is slated to release on 21 December, along with Aanand L Rai's long awaited Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

After the book's release, there were speculations regarding the nature of the film. Many felt that it would be a thorough critique of the Congress government. However, Baru has gone on record to say that the movie will, in fact, work in Manmohan Singh's defence.

With inputs from IANS.

Updated Date: Jun 21, 2018 12:58 PM