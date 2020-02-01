You are here:

Thappad trailer dubbed by Twitterati as 'an apt answer' to Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh's 'misogynistic idea of love'

FP Staff

Feb 01, 2020 11:05:02 IST

Netizens have dubbed Anubhav Sinha's upcoming film Thappad, featuring Taapsee Pannu in the lead, an apt answer to the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy and its Hindi remake Kabir Singh.

The dialogue began with the release of the official trailer of Thappad on Friday. The trailer took a deep dive into normalisation of domestic violence in India, by focusing on one particular incident when a husband slaps his wife.

A still from Thappad trailer

Here are some of the tweets comparing Thappad and Arjun Reddy/Kabir Singh

 

Kabir Singh, which released on 21 June, 2019, created an uproar for its portrayal of the lead character and its unabashed endorsement of toxic masculinity.

A still from Kabir Singh. YouTube screengrab

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the director of Kabir Singh and its Telugu counterpart, also got acute backlash for defending violence against women in the movie. After the release, Vanga had said in an interview, "If you can’t slap, if you can’t touch your woman wherever you want, I don’t see any emotion there. (sic)"

The trailer seems to take a dig at Vanga's statements as a character is heard saying, “Thodi bahut maar-peet to expression of love hi hai na sir,” according to an India Today report.

Taapsee had also taken a dig at Vanga when his statement surfaced. She shared a news report of a man slapping his wife on Twitter, writing in the caption that the action must have been a result of his love for the woman.

Updated Date: Feb 01, 2020 11:05:02 IST

