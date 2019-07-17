Taapsee Pannu takes dig at Kabir Singh director Sandeep Vanga Reddy in cryptic tweet

Many actors have reacted to Sandeep Vanga Reddy's defence of Kabir Singh's portrayal of 'intense romance' in an interview. He had said that the violence shown in the film was a form of love. Kabir Singh, a remake of his Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, has received backlash for its endorsement of misogyny and patriarchy.

On 15 July (Monday), Taapsee Pannu took a dig at the writer-director in a cryptic tweet.

Reacting to the news of a Nagpur-based man, who smashed the skull of his 19-year-old girlfriend because he suspected her closeness with other men, the actress referenced Reddy's interview.

Read Pannu's tweet:

Or maybe let’s just say they were madly in love with each other n this ‘act’ was to validate his TRUE love for her. ‍♀️ https://t.co/BGmhA7XHyM — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 15, 2019

She also retweeted her post and wrote a clarification:

Statutory warning: people with no sense of sarcasm kindly ignore me n my tweet. Thank you , it was nice not knowing you https://t.co/OhIeOd6ZYf — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 15, 2019

In an interview with Film Companion's Anupama Chopra, Vanga had said that while his Telugu film Arjun Reddy also faced backlash, it was not as acute as it was in Bollywood. When asked about the film's reception in the Hindi film industry, he remarked that the criticism is nothing but "pseudo". He also went on to pan the critics who have spoken about the unabashed celebration of toxic masculinity in the Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani-starrer. Despite the criticism, Kabir Singh has been a box office success, earning 263.19 crore in its fourth week. Meanwhile, Pannu, who was last seen in Badla and Game Over, has two starkly different projects set to hit cinemas soon. She will share screen space with Bhumi Pednekar in Saand Ki Aankh, where both actress will portray the world's oldest sharpshooters, Chandro and Prakashi Tomar. She also plays a pivotal role in the space drama Mission Mangal, alongside Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Akshay Kumar, Sharman Joshi, Nithya Menen and Kirti Kulhari.

Updated Date: Jul 17, 2019 13:51:35 IST