Thappad: Taapsee Pannu's first look from Anubhav Sinha's upcoming social drama unveiled

The first look of Taapsee Pannu from Anubhav Sinha's upcoming social drama Thappad has been released. The director-actor duo previously collaborated on Mulk.

The intriguing still features Pannu in a state of bewilderment, as she has been slapped by someone. Eyes closed, and a winkled forehead, Pannu's agony and surprise is evident in her expression. The trailer of Thappad will release on 31 January.

Check out the first look here

Kya yeh bas itni si baat hai?

Kya pyaar mein ye bhi jayaz hai? Yeh #Thappad Ki pehli Jhalak hai!#Thappadfirstlook pic.twitter.com/4WZGT4IXp8 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 30, 2020

Thappad also stars an ensemble such as Pavail Gulati, Tanvi Azmi, Ratna Pathak Shah and Dia Mirza.

The idea behind the film, which deals with a particular aspect in a man-woman relationship, had been hounding Sinha for quite some time, he had revealed to Mumbai Mirror. But he never knew if he could make a full-length feature out of it. After a discussion with Taapsee (while the two were working on Mulk), he understood the story had all the elements.

Talking further on the subject the actress told Mirror, "It wasn’t a script when I heard it first, but I was instantly interested. Anubhav sir feels as strongly about the subject as I do. It’s a woman’s perspective on relationships, what they want, with a common thread linking them."

Pannu will also be seen in sports biopic Shabaash Mithu, where she will essay the role of captain of Indian women's national cricket team Mitahli Raj. Pannu has also signed Rashmi Rocket, where she will play an athlete. The film will be directed by Akarsh Khurana, who has earlier helmed Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palker-starrer Karwaan. The actress released her first look from the project on 30 August in a motion poster.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 30, 2020 13:50:14 IST