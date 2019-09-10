Thappad: Taapsee Pannu kickstarts shoot for Anubhav Sinha's social drama, shares first look from film

Taapsee Pannu, who will reunite with her Mulk director Anubhav Sinha again for her forthcoming project, Thappad, has shared her first look from the movie. She posted the picture with a quote from Amrita Pritam's poem.

“When a man denies the power of women, he is denying his own subconscious “

- Amrita Pritam

Moving from one Amrita to the other.....

Main tenu pher milangi.... in theatres from 6th of March 2020 pic.twitter.com/c3R6tRtB5m — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 10, 2019

And as I say “ I have your back “ 🙌🏼 https://t.co/yAHYvNPpWV — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 9, 2019

A source close to the development told Mumbai Mirror, “It’s a female-oriented subject that defies narratives typecasting women. It questions the society and will deliver a poignant message on world domination by women."

Taapsee will be seen portraying the role of a middle-class girl in the film.

Earlier in July, Taapsee shared her happiness over being a part of the "subject way too close to heart". She posted a picture with the filmmaker and wrote, "8th March 2020 will surely be the day to watch out for!"

Cheers to the new beginning with some good food! This one is a subject way too close to my heart. I’ve been wanting to do this since years. It becomes exciting when it happens with the ‘Man of The Moment’ @anubhavsinha

8th March 2020 will surely be the day to watch out for ! pic.twitter.com/2ynuW6jmGF — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 7, 2019

The film is set to hit theatres on 6 March, 2020, during the International Women's Day weekend.

Taapsee has also signed Rashmi Rocket, where she will play an athlete. The film will be directed by Akarsh Khurana, who has earlier helmed Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palker-starrer Karwaan. The actress released her first look from the project on 30 August in a motion poster.

Updated Date: Sep 10, 2019 09:42:58 IST