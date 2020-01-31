You are here:

Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment to back Drishyam Films' Kaamyaab, starring Sanjay Mishra

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment on Friday announced that they will be producing actor Sanjay Mishra-starrer Kaamyaab in collaboration with Drishyam Films.

Red Chillies Entertainment shared the first look poster of the film and announced that it will feature actors Sanjay Mishra and Deepak Dobriyal in the central roles.

"@RedChilliesEnt is proud to present an endearing and inspiring story, Har Kisse Ke Hisse... #Kaamyaab, a @DrishyamFilms production, starring @imsanjaimishra & #DeepakDobriyal. Directed by National Award Winner #HardikMehta, the film releases in cinemas on 6 March 2020. @iamsrk," the social media post of the production house read.

The flick will be a cinematic portrayal of the hardships faced by struggling actors in Indian cinema. The film will hit the big theatres on 6 March this year.

Besides Kaamyaab, Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment is currently working on Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Bob Biswas, shooting of which is currently underway in Kolkata.

Updated Date: Jan 31, 2020 13:01:17 IST