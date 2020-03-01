Thappad box office collection: Taapsee Pannu's social drama, directed by Anubhav Sinha, makes Rs 8.12 cr in two days

Taapsee Pannu's new release Thappad, made Rs 5.05 crore on Day 2, taking its total domestic box office collection to Rs 8.12 crore. The film had a slow start at cinemas as it earned Rs 3.07 crore on its opening day.

According to trade analysts, the social drama garnered more audiences in metro cities, its target audience, on Saturday. They further write that the film needs to maintain the same pace for a decent opening weekend collection.

Thappad has received positive review from critics for its messaging and starting a conversation around the issue of intimate partner violence. Anna Vetticad for Firstpost wrote, "Thappad is designed to make us uncomfortable about our milieu and compel us to introspect about our own complicity in patriarchy. It also shines a light on patriarchy and gender-based violence across class divides."

Here are the latest box office figures

#Thappad jumps on Day 2... Occupancy at metros - target audience - witnesses substantial growth... Needs to maintain the pace on Day 3... Eyes ₹ 14 cr [+/-] total in its *opening weekend*... Fri 3.07 cr, Sat 5.05 cr. Total: ₹ 8.12 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 1, 2020

Thappad is now the second-highest opener for Pannu, after Sujoy Ghosh's suspense thriller Badla (Rs 5.04 crore). Her other solo release last year was the bilingual (Tamil-Telugu, dubbed in Hindi) home invasion thriller Game Over, which minted Rs 0.38 crore on the first day of its release.

Meanwhile, Pannu's first collaboration with Sinha, Mulk (2018), earned Rs 1.60 crore at the ticketing booths. Sinha's previous film, Article 15, starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead, made Rs 5.02 crore on its first day.

Meanwhile, Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar, has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark since its release.

Here are the box office numbers

#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan witnesses an upward trend on [second] Sat... Crosses ₹ 50 cr... Stronger hold on [second] Sun should place it in a comfortable position [vis-à-vis its economics]... [Week 2] Fri 2.08 cr, Sat 3.25 cr. Total: ₹ 50.17 cr. #India biz. #SMZS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 1, 2020

