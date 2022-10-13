Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh have launched the second trailer of their upcoming film Thank God. This time, Devgn, who plays Chitragupt, continues his silly and spiritual conversations with Sidharth Malhotra. The man is neither alive nor dead, hanging in between, playing the game of life. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Seema Pahwa.

Watch the trailer here:

Directed by Indra Kumar, Thank God also stars Rakul Preet Singh and is all set to release on October 25 on the occasion of Diwali. It’s set for a clash with Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu and Sharad Kelkar’s Har Har Mahadev.

Recently in an interview, Rakul talked about the film and said, “It’s comedy and has a lot of emotion. I just happened to see the film about two weeks back and I walked out with the feeling that we really wanted the audience to go through it. It touches your heart, and it’s like a Munnabhai-(MBBS)-meets-Oh-My-God space; not that it’s got anything to do with that but that’s the space. I think it’s entertaining and I think people will hopefully go to the theatres to watch it”.

Sidharth said, “For me, it is all about the messaging and what the film is trying to say. I assure people that they will be surprised. ‘Thank God’ talks about gratitude, which is needed today more than ever.”

After De De Pyaar De and Runway 34, Rakul and Ajay’s third project together is Thank God. Nora Fatehi will be seen in a dance number, the Hindi translation of Sri Lankan singer Yohani’s popular song Manike Mage Hithe.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.