Indra Kumar’s directorial, featuring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh among others, is jam-packed with a hilarious ride.

Taking you on the fun-filled journey of after-life, the makers of Thank God have finally unveiled the trailer of its much-awaited comedy drama. After revealing the first look and creating a huge buzz on Thursday, audiences have attained a breather witnessing their much-loved stars in a never seen before avatar. Indra Kumar’s directorial, featuring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh among others, is jam-packed with the hilarious ride. Apart from the makers sharing the trailer on YouTube, Sidharth, Ajay Devgn, and Rakul took to their respective Instagram accounts to post the promo videos. The trailer also reveals the movie featuring actors like Nora Fatehi, Kiku Sharda, Seema Pahwa, and Vikram Kochar in the supporting roles.

While posting the promo video, Sidharth wrote in the caption, “This Diwali, we’re all set to start the game of life, jaha hoga sabke karmon ka hisaab! Thank God Trailer out now. In cinemas on 25th October.” Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn and Rakul captioned it, “The season of festivity is all set to start with the game of life, jahan hoga sabke karmon ka hisaab!”

In the trailer, Sidharth, playing a sinful man, is neither dead nor alive and is stuck in between, while Ajay Devgn portraying Chitragupt plays a “game of life” with him that revolves around anger, jealousy, delusion, lust, and more. The trailer reveals Rakul making an impactful appearance as a police officer and Sidharth’s on-screen wife.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)





Claimed to be a slice-of-life movie with an influential message for a family audience, Thank God is all set to hit the theatres this Diwali. All in all, the trailer appears to leave the audience giggling by tickling their funny bones. While Sidharth and Rakul have previously shared the screen space in Aiyaari, this is the first that Thank God is collaborating with Ajay Devgn and the Shershaah actor.

Apart from taking you on a comedy ride, the movie also promises to make you groove, as it teases a song featuring Sidharth and Nora together. While Indra Kumar’s directorial will witness its theatrical release on 25 October, the comedy movie will be clashing with Akshay Kumar’s action drama Ram Setu.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.