The upcoming comedy Thank God, starring Ajay Devgn will hit theatres on 25 October 2022, according to a statement released by the makers.

Thank God, directed by seasoned filmmaker Indra Kumar also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh alongside Ajay Devgn. The movie’s release date was announced by the production banner T-Series in a post on Twitter. On social media, actor Ajay Devgn posted a poster for his upcoming movie Thank God. The poster also depicted Ajay’s regal appearance in the movie.

Sharing the poster, Ajay wrote, “This Diwali, Chitragupt is coming to play the game of life with you and your family. #ThankGod trailer out tomorrow. In cinemas on October 25.”

This Diwali, Chitragupt is coming to play the game of life with you and your family! #ThankGod trailer out tomorrow.

In cinemas on October 25.@SidMalhotra @Rakulpreet pic.twitter.com/78fjGfsUkq — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 8, 2022

One fan commented, “Chitragupt wearing goggles.” Another one called it “jabardast (powerful) look.” One Akshay Kumar fan asked, “Isn’t it clashing with Akki’s (Akshay Kumar) Ram Setu?”

Recently in an interview, Rakul talked about the film and said, “It’s comedy and has a lot of emotion. I just happened to see the film about two weeks back and I walked out with the feeling that we really wanted the audience to go through it. It touches your heart, and it’s like a Munnabhai-(MBBS)-meets-Oh-My-God space; not that it’s got anything to do with that but that’s the space. I think it’s entertaining and I think people will hopefully go to the theatres to watch it”.

Sidharth said, “For me, it is all about the messaging and what the film is trying to say. I assure people that they will be surprised. ‘Thank God’ talks about gratitude, which is needed today more than ever.”

Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit, and Markand Adhikari are the producers of Thank God. Co-producer Yash Shah is involved.

After De De Pyaar De and Runway 34, Rakul and Ajay’s third project together is Thank God. Nora Fatehi will be seen in a dance number, the Hindi translation of Sri Lankan singer Yohani’s popular song Manike Mage Hithe.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.